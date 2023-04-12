Report: Wendy Williams Reunites With Estranged Family Members For New Reality Show

Reports say that Wendy Williams is currently shooting a reality show that is set to premiere this fall. Williams was spotted walking out of her childhood home in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Wendy was also seen shooting on the boardwalk. She was also seen in a pink Corvette on the day of filming.

A source reportedly said that the show appears to be "about her life after The Wendy Williams Show.”

It is also being reported that Wendy has reunited with her estranged brother Tommy Williams and father in Miami this past weekend.