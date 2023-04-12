Home » R&B News » Report: Wendy Williams Reunites With Estranged Family Members For New Reality Show

Report: Wendy Williams Reunites With Estranged Family Members For New Reality Show

Posted on

Reports say that Wendy Williams is currently shooting a reality show that is set to premiere this fall. Williams was spotted walking out of her childhood home in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Wendy was also seen shooting on the boardwalk. She was also seen in a pink Corvette on the day of filming.

A source reportedly said that the show appears to be "about her life after The Wendy Williams Show.”

It is also being reported that Wendy has reunited with her estranged brother Tommy Williams and father in Miami this past weekend.

Related Articles

Michelle Williams Says She Hasn’t Experienced Oscar Rivalries
Wendy Williams’s Friends Are Concerned About New People In Her Life
Blink-182’s Travis Barker And Wife Kourtney Kardashian Share Trailer For Reality Show
Hollywood Quick Hits: Mo’Nique & Michael K. Williams!
LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Her Xscape Group Members
Celebirty Gossip: Ryan Seacrest, Jen Shah, Wendy Williams, And The White Lotus