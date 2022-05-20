Home » R&B News » Report: Wendy Williams Will ‘Soon Have Access To Her Millions’ After Court Appoints Financial Guardian

Sources close to Wendy Williams has revealed to the UK Sun that the court has appointed a financial guardian over her bank accounts. As previously reported, Williams sued Wells Fargo Bank, claiming that the bank froze her accounts after her former financial advisor Lori Schiller raised concerns of potential “financial exploitation.”

Sources say that “the guardianship process is complete, which means the court appointed a financial guardian.” The next step will be Williams and the guardian working with the court on a plan to access the funds.

It is also being reported that Wells Fargo has been removed from the case. The bank will have to follow the instructions given by the new guardian.

