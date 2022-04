Reports say that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are “committing to therapy” to move past his Oscars slap incident with Chris Rock. A source told US Weekly, “Right now they’re figuring things out, committing to therapy together and trying to salvage the best of a pretty horrible situation.”

Will was spotted for the first time publicly since the slap last week when he arrived at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai.