RHOA News: Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton & More!

'RHOA' KENYA MOORE SHUTS DOWN EX HUSBAND'S ATTEMPT TO BLOCK THEIR DAUGHTER BROOKLYN FROM FILMING BRAVO SHOW

RHOA star Kenya Moore has reportedly shut down estranged husband Marc Daly's attempt to block her from featuring their daughter Brooklyn on Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to RadarOnline, according to court docs, the decision was reached back in June after Kenya and Marc were in court over custody.

The judge said he reached his decision after hearing several factors including whether Brooklyn should be allowed to film RHOA and “disputed instances of domestic violence … based on” Kenya’s testimony.

The judge said that Brooklyn appearing on RHOA was a “particular point of contention” for the two. In the order, he said was “not convinced, and no evidence has been shown, that” Kenya would place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

The court docs continued, “The evidence has further shown that if Petitioner is not able to involve the minor child, that it could negatively impact her ability to make money, or even be employed.”

The order states Kenya has the final authority of allowing Brooklyn to appear on the show. However, she is ordered to tell Marc about each time she is filming and Brooklyn will only appear in “age appropriate” scenes.

MARLO HAMPTON SHOWS OFF EFFECTS OF GETTING A HAIR TRANSPLANT

Marlo Hampton showed off the effects of getting a transplant. The RHOA star revealed that she got the surgery to fill in her thin edges, but a side effect of the surgery is that her eyes swelled up.

She told fans that the surgery caused significant swelling a bruising because of "the fluids." She said, “Everything from my head went to my face. My eyes were closed like this. It was bad."

Marlo revealed that she won't see immediate results from the surgery. She said that her hair would grow in six to twelve weeks, but then it would fall out before it will grow back. She claimed that she would start seeing the amazing result in 3 months to one year.

PHAEDRA PARKS TO STAR IN 'RHOA; MASH UP SERIES ON PEACOCK

Phaedra Parks is set to star in the Real Housewives mash up series which will air on NBC Universal's streaming platform Peacock. According to The Daily Mail, the show will feature former Housewives from Atlanta, New York, Beverly Hills, and Orange County, living in the same home. The ladies will start filming next month in a confidential location.

Eva Marcille will also star in the mash up series.