RHOA News: Marlo Hampno, & Sheree Whitfield~

RHOA star Kenya Moore has called out Marlo Hampton for withholding information about her revent home invasion earlier this week. Four alleged gang members were arrested in connection to at least 15 targeted celebrity home invasions, which included the residence of Marlo Hampton.

Kenya tweeted, “Happy no one was hurt… but she took the time to withhold information from the cast that could possibly help keep us safe, but was happy to release details in interviews. #rhoa #fake”

IS SHEREE WHITFIELD DATING MARTELL HOLT?

In other news, rumors are going around that RHOA star Sheree Whitfield and Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt. In a surfaced clip via social media, a woman who is rumored to be Shereé is seen seemingly holding hands with a man rumored to be Martell Holt as they allegedly walked into the same public restroom with one another. More footage shows the two people getting into an SUV together. The identify if either person has yet been confirmed.