RHOA News: Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey & More!

PORSHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON STRIPPERGATE

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has neither confirmed nor denied rumors that her and her cast mate Tanya Sam slept with a stripper during Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party.

Porsha told Entertainment Tonight, “To me it was a good time. It was what it was. I don’t really understand why it had to turn so negative. Maybe we’ll kiki about it at the reunion. I’m still ready to have fun!”

Meanwhile Tanya and the stripper in question, who goes by the name B.O.L.O. both denied that anything happened.

REPORT: CYNTHIA BAILEY SUES EX-HUSBAND PETER THOMAS OVER UNPAID LOAN

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has sued ex-husband Peter Thomas for an unpaid loan. According to Madamenoire, In 2017, Cynthia loaned Peter $170,000 for his his nightclub Bar One.The club is now foreclosed and Cynthia filed the suit in an effort to get her money back. Court docs say Peter is not scheduled to begin paying any money until next month.

Peter responded, telling StraightFromTheA.com that he was “hurt” when he found out about the lawsuit. He explained, “When I found out that Cynthia is suing me for $170,00, I believe it says, I’m like ‘Cynthia got my phone number, my number has never changed.'”

He continued, “She never reached out to me, she never called me. We don’t have no dispute that I know of for her not to even pick up the phone and call me. When you file a lawsuit like that, this is another story that’s there, that everybody wants to run with. That’s like a mugshot, you know what I’m saying? That’s out there that now I have to pay thousands of dollars just to suppress that and move on with my life. “

He added that he was especially hurt because he left their marriage on amicable grounds and he didn't take anything from his ex-wife. He said that his attorney told him that Bailey makes over one million per year from being on the show and since they were married and on the show together, he was entitled to half.