RHOA News: Porsha Williams, NeNe & Kandi!

DID PORSHA AND DENNIS BREAK UP?

Did Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley call it quits? Porsha recently deleted all of the Dennis's pictures off of her Instagram page. Although Porsha is still following Dennis on Instagram, Vlogger Tasha K reported that the two recently broke up and that life post break up with play out on the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The two broke up last year after Porsha found out that Dennis cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter Pilar Jhena. They got back together and started going to couples counseling

KANDI BURRUSS SAYS NENE GOING TO THERAPY AFTER RHOA REUNION IS 'DAMAGE CONTROL'

Kandi Burruss recently reacted to news that NeNe Leakes decided to go to therapy after taking the RHOA reunion show. Kandi — who has been beefing with NeNe recently, talked about their screaming match during the upcoming reunion show, “To be clear, I’m a Taurus woman. My birthday’s coming up soon. Typically we can be very calm, until we blow up on your a**. There was some crazy arguments during the reunion. There has been one of us in the bunch, who has been going on and doing a whole press tour about the reunion, trying to tell everything that happened from their side before it happens. To me, I think it’s damage control…"

She continued, "And yes I’m talking about Nene, I’m not even gonna tiptoe around it. She’s definitely been doing some damage control tour all around. Everywhere I see…I’m gonna talk more about it when the reunion comes on because I don’t wanna give away things that haven’t played out yet.”

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Claudia Jordan's Out Loud show on Fox Soul, Vivica A. Fox seemingly insinuated that NeNe may be on drugs. She said, “First of all I just want to know did you see a little … or um?,” she said gesturing to her top lip. “There was a whole lot of adrenaline going on so I figured it must be a whole lot of something.”