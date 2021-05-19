Rhoa News: Porsha Williams, Season 14 & More!

Getty Images

PORSHA WILLIAMS BREAKS HER SILENCE ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH SIMON GUOBADIA

Porsha Willliams has broken her silence on her new relationship with Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of her RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. On the recent episode of Dish Nation, Williams revealed that she got engaged four days before Mother's day and was surprised by the reaction she got when she confirmed her relationship with Simon on social media.

She said, “It was just special. It was very, very special. I really didn’t think anything of it. Honestly, Dennis, myself, and Simon, my fiancé were all sitting there and it was such a magical moment of being grown adults, being mature, and wanting to do the best thing that I was like, ‘Let’s seal this moment with a picture.'”

She continued, “I posted it and then I woke up like, ‘Wait, what’s happening? Why is everybody going crazy?' God is good. God is good. I know it seems fast to everybody else but I’ve been waiting for a love like this and God answered my prayers and he’s here. I wasn’t gonna deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face. I’m happy.”

Porsha also denied that she is pregnant.

IS PORSHA BEEFING WITH CYNTHIA?

Meanwhile, did Porsha fall out with Cynthia Bailey? Fans have noticed that Porsha has unfollowed Cynthia on Instagram. She also posted a cryptic message, saying, “God removes people from your life because he heard conversations that you didn't hear.

'RHOA' SEASON 14 WILL HAVE CAST SHAKEUP

In other news, reports say that there will be a cast shakeup for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to The Jasmine Brand, the source revealed that fans should expect to see a few new faces next season. The source said, “The ratings weren’t the best this past season, so they need to do something to help get more viewers.” The source also revealed that one longtime cast member may receive a reduced role next season and that one returning housewife may be reduced to a “friend of” role.