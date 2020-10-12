RHOA Star Cynthia Bailey Marries Mike Hill

PRPhotos.com

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and boyfriend Mike Hill tied the knot this past weekend at Georgia's Governors Towne Club. According to People, the couple exchanged vows in front of 250 guests, including RHOA costars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and former castmate Eva Marcille, who served as bridesmaids.

Ahead of her big day, she said, “Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other. We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

Cynthia's wedding was put together by her wedding planner Courtney Ajinca. The bride wore a gown by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona along with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique. The couple exchanged rings from Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds.

Cynthia told the magazine that she was excited to marry her “best friend.” She added, “This is not our first rodeo. Both Mike and I have been married before — but we are ready to ride!”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple put “strict” precautions in place to ensure keep their guests safe, including deep cleaning the venue, temperature checks, informing guests to wash their hands and social distancing guidelines. And of course, masks were mandatory.

This is the second marriage for Cynthia and Mike.