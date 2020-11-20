RHOA Star Cynthia Bailey Says ‘Some Things Went Down’ At Her Bachelorette Party

PRPhotos.com

Cynthia Bailey has hinted that something definitely happened between two of her RHOA co-stars and a stripper at her bachelorette party last month. She told Daily Pop!,”I cannot confirm or deny anything that happened after Ms. Bailey-Hill went to bed. Apparently, some things went down.”

She continued, “These are grown women. They can do whatever they wanna do, with whoever they wanna do it with. It’s not my business. If they like it, I love it.”

She also discusssed NeNe Leakes not coming to her and husband Mike Hill's wedding. She said, “I really would’ve loved for Nene and Gregg to come to the wedding. Nene actually met Mike before anyone did. Although we’re not in the best place right now, I want to believe that regardless of that she’s happy for me, and she’s happy that I found Mike, and I really felt in my heart, it felt actually wrong not to extend the invite.”

She added, “Whether she chose to come or not, that’s completely up to her. But I felt like I wanted to invite my old friend to be a part of my special day. I was completely fine with whatever she was fine with.”