RHOA Star Drew Sidora And Ralph Pittman’s Split Being Filmed For Upcoming Season

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora split from Ralph Pittman will be featured on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to TMZ, although filming wrapped on the 15th season in January, camera crews have headed to Atlanta to document Drew and Ralph's split.

It's being reported that the other castmates — including Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield — are being interviewed as well.

Meanwhile, Ralph’s perspective on the split is not being filmed for the upcoming season and it was reported that Ralph is living with Drew at the moment.

Drew and Ralph filed for divorce on the same day, February 27th. Drew filed an hour before Ralph did.

Drew is seeking primary physical and joint legal custody of their two children, and while they both filed on the same day, they both list different dates of separation.

In related news, rumors are going around that Drew may have been having an affair with Mimi Faust's ex Ty Hunter. Mimi started the rumors after posting a photo of Drew and Ty, along with Ice Spice's song “Munch (Feelin' U).”

