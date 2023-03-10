RHOA Star Drew Sidora Wants Estranged Husband To Pay For Debts He Incurred While Cheating

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora says that she wants her estranged husband Ralph Pittman to cover his own extramarital expenses. As previously reported, Sidora filed for divorce literally an hour before Ralph did. Sidora accused Ralph of being a "serial cheater."

According to RadarOnline, the court docs read, “Drew wants Ralph to be ‘solely responsible’ for ‘any debt that he has incurred entertaining his multiple paramours, taking trips with or to visit his paramours, and gifts for his multiple women,”

It's also being reported that Sidora has claimed that Ralph took “a large sum of money” from her business account the week of February 13th – 17th and he should be responsible for returning the funds.