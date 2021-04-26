RHOA Star Falynn Guobadia And Her Husband Split

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia and her husband Simon Guobadia have split after two years of marriage. The couple took to their social media pages to announced the news. Although the two never confirmed what exactly led to the split, Simon initially said the split was "mutual."

In a video posted by The Neighborhood Talk, Simon suggested that Falynn may have cheated. He said, “You guys just want something very salacious. How was [the] infidelity exposed? Just understand that I’m very good at what I do when I need to find something out.”

He continued, “In order for you to have a healthy relationship you have to be emotionally on the same level. You have to vibrate on the same level, spiritually and all of that. When one person is up here and the other person is doing this, vibrating down, you can either go down with them or continue to resist and vibrate up. And eventually, something’s gonna give and say ‘Okay I want to continue to vibrate [high] because when I do these things – good things – happen to me. But when I go do these [bad] things over there rather it’s to cheat or do drugs-or do any kind of thing that is harmful to your spirit or body, there are consequences for it.'”

He added, “We were broken up since late January. I’ve been in this state of mind, of pain, for over a year.”