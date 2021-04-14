RHOA Star Kandi Burruss Says B.O.L.O Was Nervous About #Strippergate Airing

Getty Images

RHOA star Kandi Burruss has revealed that B.O.L.O. The Entertainer was nervous about the #Strippergate episode airing because he has a family. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “I think at first he was a little nervous about what this could mean for his life. And he was a little afraid to be honest about how it would affect him. He has his own personal relationship — he has a family, you know? To be put on this platform can be a little scary but I just told him ‘Just keep you’re head up. You have so much more to offer the world and just accept that people are excited to know more about you.'”

She continued,“When I took the dungeon on tour — everybody goes crazy when he hits the stage. They love him, I can tell you that.”