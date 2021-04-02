RHOA Star Kandi Burruss Trends On Social Media For Reunion Outfit

Getty Images

Kandi Burruss was trending yesterday (April 1st) for the outfit she decided to wear while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 reunion show. According to The New York Post, Burruss wore a latex bodysuit, sleeves, collar and corset by Vex. She paired that with a skirt by Reco Chapple and thigh high black leather books. She also rocked Bettie Page bangs.

Although the reunion was dungeon themed, the rest of the ladies went with more traditional reunion looks.

Of course people had a lot to say about Kandi's look. One person tweeted, “Kandi must have had a circus show after the reunion taping. Why the hell is Kandi up there looking like Dita Von Teese." Another wrote, "I'm glad Kandi switched it up. The whole franchise gets up there and wears THE SAME BOUTIQUE GOWNS every reunion."