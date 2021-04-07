RHOA Star LaToya Ali Accuses Ex-Husband Of Abuse

Getty Images

Real Housewives of Atlanta star LaToya Ali has accused her ex-husband Adam of physical and emotional abuse. In a video posted to YouTube, Ali said that things got bad in her relationship when she got pregnant with their first child but got even worse when she got pregnant with their second child Zayn.

She said, “I was a party girl, I was always going out with friends, drinking every single weekend and I ended up pregnant with my son Zayn. His reaction was something that I never expected in my entire life. He said ‘You need to get rid of that baby! I hate you I don’t want to be with you, you know you’re not the woman that I know! I don’t even know why you’re keeping this baby, how dare you ruin my life like this!’”

She continued,“I feel like that was the start of the downward spiral. He was upset that I was pregnant because he felt like it was too soon and the child may have issues because I was drinking. It just got toxic from there.”

LaToya also revealed that Adam choked her in front of their kids when he found out that she cheated on him with a man on a cruise. She said, “He grabbed my legs and pulled me, like drug me off the bed, he picked me up, shoved me against the wall and he started to choke me. And the kids ran into the room they started crying. They were saying ‘daddy take your hands off mommy! What are you doing?! You’re hurting mommy!’” I literally thought I was going to die that day.”

Toya also claimed that Adam is currently threatening her, stalking her and trying to destroy her career. She explained, “Adam is the one who made my story time video for me allegedly being a 'colorist' PUBLIC after I put my story times on private. He wants to sabotage and destroy everything I have worked hard for. He hacks my accounts, my phones, my icloud, and records private conversations to try to hold against me. I’m so happy that I’m free from this abuse.”

She also released a few text messages that are allegedly from Adam to back up her claims.

ADAM DENIES LATOYA'S CLAIMS

Adam took to Instagram to deny Toya's claims, saying, “This woman has always been messy and all I did was protect her. She dabbles around the facts and truth. Takes no responsibility for her actions. Where is everyone? No one has survived her! I’ll tell the whole TRUTH today!"

He continued, “You can buy a body, a house, your own Rollie too. But you CAN NEVER buy character or Aura. The soul knows!”