RHOA’S Drew Sidora Filed For Divorce One Hour Prior To Her Husband Filing

Yesterday (March 1st), Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Drew Sidora and husband Ralph Pittman both filed for divorce after nine years of marriage. According to TMZ, Drew filed first on Monday (February 27th) and then Ralph filed an hour later.

In an amended divorce complaint, Drew said that she cannot take Ralph’s “continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.” She added that Ralph is a serial cheater and claimed that some of the women he’s allegedly had affairs with have rubbed it in her face, sending her screenshots of their “sexts” with Ralph.

Drew also said that Ralph is abusive, claiming last month he grabbed her phone out of her hand, causing her to fall to the floor. She says Ralph yelled at her, saying he pays the cell phone bill so the phone belongs to him.

She added that when Ralph got physically aggressive, she even considered leaving Atlanta and flying with their three kids to Chicago where they’d feel safe. She also says at one point, he withdrew a “large sum of money” from her account.

Drew said that she and Ralph tried counseling but it didn't work. She said that after leaving a counseling session, Ralph asked her to give him a “heads up” before filing for divorce and that no matter what happened, he’d let her file first.

Drew’s asking for primary physical and joint legal custody of their two kids.

Meanwhile, Pittman's divorce petition said “There is no chance or hope of reconciliation” between the spouses.

