RHOA’s Falynn Pina And Fiance Jaylan Banks Split

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Pina and fiance Jaylan Banks have announced that they have split. The said in a joint statement via Instagram, “It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple. Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways. Our bond as family and friends will never be broken. We ask for privacy at this time.”

Last month, Pina revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. The two have a daugher, Emma Sang, who was born in November 2021.

