RHOP Star Candiace Dillard-Bassett Shades Gizelle Bryant In New Interview

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard-Bassett addressed accusations that castmate Gizelle Bryant made against her husband Chris Bassett. During an interview with Carlos King, Candiace said, “It also just kind of gave me; okay, this is excess, flirtatious energy coming from a woman who doesn’t have that at home. This is just something that she does. Gizelle has a history and there is a reputation there of her being fast in her past and her being loose in her past. These are facts, I’m not making this up.”

She continued, “So, I see her flirting with Chris and it’s like, [poor] thang.’ It never bothered me. You can’t ask for more from someone who can only give you less than half. It never bothered me. He might be attracted [to Gizelle], she’s a beautiful woman. I’m attracted to Gizelle, she’s a beautiful woman…But a shell is a shell, and shells often have funky insides, and that’s one.”

As previously reported, earlier this season on “RHOP,” Gizelle Bryant had a sit down with co-star Karen Huger, where she questioned if she overstepped by telling Candiace her husband made her feel uncomfortable during a private conversation they had at last year’s show reunion.