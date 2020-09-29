RHOPStars Candiace Dillard And Monique Samuels Speak Out After Fight

Real Housewives of Potomac stars Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels have spoken out after their huge altercation that aired on Sunday night (September 27th). 33-year-old Dillard opened up about the incident on The Wendy Williams Show, saying that she doesn't understand what led to the fight. She explained, “This is never somewhere that I saw myself being at any time. I’m not a fighter. It’s not what I do and having gone through this and having dealt with the trauma of it — it’s not what I see my legacy being. I don’t want this to be representative of me or Black women at all. … It’s embarrassing. I’m embarrassed.”

Dillard added that the incident happened almost a year ago and she is “still confused.” Wendy asked her “Didn’t you accuse Monique of having an affair?” Dillard responded, “If she had asked me — which she never had a conversation with me about these rumors that she heard — she would have gotten clarity that I was never a part of a spin, a spreading or a plot.”

She added, “The fact that she’s now using that to justify what she did is poppycock. If you pay attention to the season, she never brings up these rumors and this plotting during the season. It only comes out and becomes an issue after we’ve wrapped filming. She was looking for a reason to justify attacking another Black woman on national television.”