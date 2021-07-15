Richard Sherman Arrested For Burglary Domestic Violence

NFL star Richard Sherman has been arrested for burglary domestic violence. According to TMZ, Sherman was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Washington state.

Reports say that cops received a 911 call from Sherman's residence. The person who called said that an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was attempting to force his way into the home.

When cops arrived at the home, they indentified Sherman as the suspect was outside the home. He fought with police but was eventually apprehended and taken to a local hospital to be checked. Other reports say that he was taken down by K9 dogs outside of the home. After he was cleared medically, he was taken into custody.

Sherman's wife Ashley released a statement to the Seattle Times, saying, “At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody. My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Sherman will remain in jail after being denied bail. He will reportedly be formally charged today (July 15th).

MORE DETAILS

Cops say that befeore Sherman arrived at the home, he allegedly crashed his vehicle on a freeway and ran the rest of the way to the home. The Redmond police spokesperson revealed in a statement, “At 11:26 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, Redmond Police were notified by the King County Sherriff’s Office that Sherman was possibly traveling to Redmond. At approximately 1:49 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, Redmond police officers were called to a residence for a reported in-progress burglary. Sherman was attempting to force entry into a family member’s home."

The statement continued, “Officers arrived and located Sherman outside the home. The suspect fought with officers while being taken into custody, resulting in a Redmond K9 team being deployed to assist in gaining control."

They added, “Troopers with the Washington State Patrol were also on-scene investigating a hit and run incident. The individual is suspected of leaving his severely damaged vehicle and fleeing on foot after striking a cement barrier to an SR 520 off-ramp prior to him arriving at the residence.”

911 CALL SURFACES

Sherman's wife's 911 called revealed that he drank two bottles of liquor: 1 bottle of vodka and a bottle of Hennessey. Sherman's wife also said that he was "drunk and belligerent and threatening to kill himself."