Home » R&B News » Rihanna & A$AP Rocky To Raise New Baby In Barbados

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky To Raise New Baby In Barbados

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Reports say that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are planning to raise their new baby in Barbados. According to The Jasmine Brand, reports say that a source revealed that two have been making arrangements to leave their L.A. home after the baby is a few months old.

The source said, “Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing up there….Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months’ time.”

The source added that the couple want to raise their baby away from the entertainment industry, saying, “She wants to give her baby the same experience she had – away from the world of showbusiness.”

Related Articles

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Marry For The Third Time In Italy
Johnny Depp Is Expected To Be Called As A Witness For Amber Heard’s Defense
‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Has Focus Features’ Best Pandemic Opening
Will Smith Recalls Having A Vision Of His Career Being Ruined Prior To Oscars Slap
Bruce Willis’ Wife Struggles To Care For Family Following Aphasia Diagnosis
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy