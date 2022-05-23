Rihanna & A$AP Rocky To Raise New Baby In Barbados

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are planning to raise their new baby in Barbados. According to The Jasmine Brand, reports say that a source revealed that two have been making arrangements to leave their L.A. home after the baby is a few months old.

The source said, “Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing up there….Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months’ time.”

The source added that the couple want to raise their baby away from the entertainment industry, saying, “She wants to give her baby the same experience she had – away from the world of showbusiness.”