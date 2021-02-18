Home » R&B News » Rihanna Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

Rihanna Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

Rihanna was called out on social media yesterday (February 17th) after she posted a topless photo of herself wearing a necklace that featured Hindu god Ganesha. One person tweeted, “rihanna! stop using my religion as an aesthetic!! that ganesh figure at the end of the chain 🙁 is a holy and sacred figure for us hindus.”

Another person wrote, “Dear @rihanna, stop mocking Hindu Temples & Gods with indecencies. You're insulting the oldest, holiest religion in the world and hurting Hindus sentiments. We request you apologize. We know you & @GretaThunberg are paid global propagandists to incite trouble against Hindus and India.”

Rihanna hasn't responded to the criticsm.

