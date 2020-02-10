Rihanna Addresses R9 Delay

PRPhotos.com

In a recent interview, Rihanna addressed the delay on her long awaited album R9. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, “Dot dot dot. To be continued.” Reporter: “That's R9 right there.” She added, “I like to antagonize my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonize me too. So, they get it right back!”

RiRi previously promised fans that the album would be out by the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, the singer also told ET who she'd like love to style. She said, “Lena Waithe. I love her. I love her attitude, she’s so intelligent, she’s so talented, but her style is something that I really respect, because it boarders on the line of non-binary, and I enjoy that. That’s what Fenty really stands for, we have a lot of unisex styles. I shop mostly in the men’s section, so when making my clothes that was always in mind, like, I want guys to love my stuff too.”

On the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, she said, “Every time I see a helicopter, it’s just like– As an entertainer, we travel so much, like, in your mind, it could have been any of us. My heart breaks, my heart goes out to Vanessa Bryant and the entire Bryant family and all of the families that lost people that day. It’s a tragedy and I think it’s something that the world will never really get over.”