PRPhotos.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. According to PEOPLE, debuted her baby bump in a photo shoot in Rocky's hometown of Harlem over the weekend. In the photos, the singer rocked an unbuttoned pink puffer jacket that revealed her belly, along with a gold cross and colorful jewelry, while holding hands with the rapper.

In another photo, Rocky kissed Rihanna's forehead.

In an interview with GQ last year, Rocky called Rihanna the “love of my life.” He added, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Meanwhile, back in 2020, Rihanna told British Vogue that she wanted to have “three or four” children one day.

This is the first child for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.