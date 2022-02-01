Home » R&B News » Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child Together

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. According to PEOPLE, debuted her baby bump in a photo shoot in Rocky's hometown of Harlem over the weekend. In the photos, the singer rocked an unbuttoned pink puffer jacket that revealed her belly, along with a gold cross and colorful jewelry, while holding hands with the rapper.

In another photo, Rocky kissed Rihanna's forehead.

In an interview with GQ last year, Rocky called Rihanna the “love of my life.” He added, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Meanwhile, back in 2020, Rihanna told British Vogue that she wanted to have “three or four” children one day.

This is the first child for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Related Articles

Bella Hadid Says She Was In Abusive Relationships With Both Men And Women
Nick Cannon Announces That He’s Expecting His Eighth Child
Cara Delevingne And Sienna Miller Are Spotted Making Out In New York City
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Weigh In On Spotify Controversy
Johah Hill’s Black Eye Is From Surfing And Not His Feud With Baby Yoda
Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Reveal Baby J’s Name