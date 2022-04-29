Home » R&B News » Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Hosted A Rave-Themed Baby Shower

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hosted a rave-themed baby shower last week at a studio in Hollywood. According to HipHollywood, guests wore bright neon colors to the “over the top soiree” and they were not allowed to film or photograph.

Partygoers went home with gifts including T-shirts with photos of the couple as kids that read, “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

The baby shower was reportedly postponed following Rocky’s arrest on April 20th in connection to a 2021 shooting. He and Rihanna had arrived from Barbados when he was handcuffed at a private terminal at the airport.

