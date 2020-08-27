Home » R&B News » Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Interview Each Other For GQ & VOGUE

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Interview Each Other For GQ & VOGUE

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky interviewed each other for GQ and VOGUE. During the sessions, Rihanna asked A$AP about his first red carpet look at the 2012 BET Awards and she roasted her rumored boyfriend. Rocky wore a Hermes belt and a Raf Simons designed black button up shirt.  

When Rocky described his outfit, RiRi said, “You don’t have to point out Hermès and Raf, this is you? Stop trying to make it sound dope.” Rocky replied, “Look at that handsome fella." Rihanna responded, “You could’ve used some Fenty Skin back then."

A$AP asks Rihanna whats the first thing she notices about the opposite sex :

Rihanna Roasts A$AP Rocky’s first red carpet look :

Related Articles

Industry News: Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Baby, Box, Broker and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Halle Berry and More!
Industry News: Ammonite, Spike Lee, Matt Dillon and More!
Celebrity Gossip: West Wing, Home Improvement, Landon Clifford and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Artem Chigvintsev, Jerry Seinfeld, Keira Knightley and More!
Industry News: The Comey Rule, Mangrove, Berlin Film Festival and More!