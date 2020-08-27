Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Interview Each Other For GQ & VOGUE

PRPhotos.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky interviewed each other for GQ and VOGUE. During the sessions, Rihanna asked A$AP about his first red carpet look at the 2012 BET Awards and she roasted her rumored boyfriend. Rocky wore a Hermes belt and a Raf Simons designed black button up shirt.

When Rocky described his outfit, RiRi said, “You don’t have to point out Hermès and Raf, this is you? Stop trying to make it sound dope.” Rocky replied, “Look at that handsome fella." Rihanna responded, “You could’ve used some Fenty Skin back then."

A$AP asks Rihanna whats the first thing she notices about the opposite sex : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/RihannaOnFirstThingSheNoticesAboutAGuy.mp3