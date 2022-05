PRPhotos.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child — a baby boy. According to TMZ, the singer gave birth in the Los Angeles area on May 13th. This is the first child for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Meanwhile, Rihanna's ex Chris Brown congratulated the couple yesterday (May 19th), writing “Congratulations,” along with a red heart, a pregnant woman and praying hands.