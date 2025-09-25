Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Their Third Child, Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, who was born on September 13. Rihanna revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Wednesday (September 24), featuring a tender photo of her cradling the newborn, with the proud father commenting on the post, “MY LIL LADIES ❤️.” The couple already share two sons, RZA (2022) and Riot (2023). Rihanna announced her third pregnancy in May with a striking Met Gala appearance featuring a revealing two-piece Miu Miu outfit that emphasized her baby bump. The birth announcement comes only one day after the publication of an Elle cover story on A$AP Rocky where the Grammy-nominated rapper shared, “I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl. I need that.” The couple received congratulatory comments from stars like Natalie Portman, Naomi Campbell, and Cara Delevingne, with Taraji P. Henson writing, “I told you at the MET it was a girl!!!!! AUNTIE WAS RIGHT!!!!! Congrats!!!! 💕💗💖💞💓🌸” (Rolling Stone)