Rihanna And Beyonce Makes Forbes’ Most Powerful Women List

Rihanna and Beyonce have made Forbes' Most Powerful Women list. RiRi came in at number 73. Forbes noted that the singer' net worth currently sits at $1.4 billion, making her the 2,031st most wealthy person in the world.

Beyonce ranked as the 80th most powerful woman on the list. The singer is worth $450 million.

Other notable names that appeared on this year’s Most Powerful Women roundup include Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, who came in at number 3, Oprah Winfrey came in at number 24 and Shonda Rhimes came in at number 93.  

