Rihanna And Other Celebs Sign Open Letter Urging New York Police Reform

Celebrities like Rihanna and Ariana Grande has signed an open letter urging New York police reform. According to Billboard, the celebrities are calling for New York state to repeal statute 50-A, the state law that shield police officers' personnel and disciplinary records for public views.

The letter reads, “We mourn the killing of George Floyd and the unnecessary loss of so many black lives before his."

The letter continued,“We must hold accountable those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are victim to their violence. An indispensable step is having access to disciplinary records of law enforcement officers. New York statute 50-A blocks that full transparency, shielding a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it harder to seek justice and bring about reform. It must be repealed immediately.”

The letter will be sent to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as well as New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

In addition to Rihanna and Ariana, the letter has been signed by Billie Eilish, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, Nas, Demi Lovato and more.