PRPhotos.com

Rihanna has announced that she is launching Fenty's first fragrance. According to Rap-Up, the perfume is called Fenty Parfum. The official Fenty Instagram account posted a photo, along with the caption, “#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON."

The scent is being described as “sensual, confident yet sexxy” scent as “the smell good y’all have been waiting for!” A launch date has yet to be announced, but free samples of Fenty Parfum are available with every order over $40 on fentybeauty.com.