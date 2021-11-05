Rihanna Announces New Music

PRPhotos.com

Rihanna has announced a career-spanning, limited-edition vinyl collection called the Rih-Issue. The reissue is due out on November 11th.

According to a press release the collection offers “a special limited-edition packaging of the first eight albums” with “vinyl records [that] have been re-pressed in unique colorways and paired with album-specific, exclusive apparel items. Each set comes carefully enclosed in packaging curated by Rihanna and will be a must-have addition to any record collection.”