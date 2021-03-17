Rihanna Buys A New Home In Beverly Hills

PRPhotos.com

Rihanna has a new home! According to Dirt.com, the singer recently purchased a $13.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The 7,600 square foot home has five bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

The modern farmhouse sits on a half-acre estate and includes a chef’s kitchen, cocktail bar, master bedroom with spa-like master bath, and formal living and family areas with French Oak flooring. It also has a multi-level outdoor space with a terrace, pool, spa, and firepit.

In addition to this latest purchase, Rihanna owns several homes in Los Angeles, including a $6.8 million Hollywood Hills estate, a condo along the Wilshire Corridor, and a $5.5 million penthouse in Century City.