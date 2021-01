PRPhotos.com

Rihanna took the trash to the curb in honor of Donald Trump's expulsion from The White House.

The “We Found Love” singer wore an “End Racism” T-shirt, black lace panties, and satin pink heels as she hauled away two black garbage bags on on Inauguration Day (January 20th).

She shared the image to her social media accounts with the caption, “I’m just here to help. #wediditJoe”.

Her own lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, called the post “Savage” on Instagram.