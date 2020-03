PRPhotos.com

During DJ Spade's Instagram Live session this weekend, Rihanna joked with Kevin Durant about his coronavirus diagnosis. She wrote to Kevin — who was also commenting in the session, “Is KD allowed in here? Should I wear a mask to live? But foreal get well soon KD.” She later wrote, “Back with my mask! @easymoneysniper wya?” KD jokingly responded, “Yo Robyn didn’t u just come from Europe?”

Drake later jumped in to the conversation, saying, “We have to dead the trey five corona jokes.”