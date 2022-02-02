Rihanna ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ About Pregnancy

PRPhotos.com

A source close to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky says the singer “couldn’t be happier” to be having her first child. The source told People, “Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom.”

She continued, “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.” The insider added, “They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

Meanwhile, another source revealed that RiRi and A$AP “live together now and seem beyond happy.”

RiRi's dad Ronald Fenty is also excited, telling Page Six, “I’m ecstatic. I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited. Fenty continued, “Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.” Fenty said that he found out the big news on Sunday (January 30th) before the couple announced the news to the world.