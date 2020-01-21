Home » R&B News » Rihanna Covers And Curates i-D Magazine

Rihanna Covers And Curates i-D Magazine

Rihanna has graced the cover of i-D Magazine. In a new collaboration entitled Rihannazine, the singer helped create and curate interviews with leaders who are “progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art, and activism—creating a more inclusive and diverse future.”

The leaders featured in the magazine include Rico Nasty, Kelela, Young M.A, author Roxane Gay, Skylar Diggins, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and more.

Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King,Jr., was also feature in the issue. She said, “I’m leaving behind people who are bystanders to gun violence”.

Rihannazine is available online now and will be released as a limited edition magazine in celebration of i-D’s 40th anniversary.

