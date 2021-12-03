Rihanna Denies Being Pregnant

PRPhotos.com

Rihanna has denied that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Rumors started swirling that the singer was pregnant after she appeared at a ceremony celebrating Barbados’ independence from 400 years of British rule earlier this week. During the event, she wore an orange dress by Bottega Veneta and it looked like she had a baby bump.

When a fan DM'd RiRi on Instagram and asked if she could come to the baby shower, the singer responded, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”