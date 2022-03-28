Home » R&B News » Rihanna ‘Doppleganger’ Causes A Frenzy In Brazil

A woman that looked like Rihanna recently caused a frenzy in Brazil. The woman, whose name is Priscilla Beatrice, walked the streets with security and let people touch her belly in a viral video. She also appeared on local news.

This isn't the first time the woman acted like she was Rihanna. Last year, Beatrice posted several videos on TikTok recreating Rihanna’s signature looks. When The Shade Room posted one of Beatrice’s videos to their Instagram page, Rihanna jokingly commented “Where the album sis? #R9.”

