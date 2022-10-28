Home » R&B News » Rihanna Drops ‘Lift Me Up’ From ‘Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna Drops 'Lift Me Up' From 'Wakanda Forever'

Rihanna has dropped her first single in six years.

The track, “Lift Me Up,” is the first of two songs to be released from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Variety reports that the song is a tribute to the life and legacy of the franchise’s late star, Chadwick Boseman. It was written by Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, Rihanna, film composer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler.

Coogler told HipHopDX, “When she recorded ‘Lift Me Up,’ which was incredibly moving for me, she said ‘I was trying to do this man and his family justice. I was trying to make something worthy of what he gave to us.’ So I take no credit in that.”

“Lift Me Up” hits streaming platforms on Friday (October 28th). The track is Rihanna’s first release as a solo artist since her multi-platinum 2016 album, Anti. Even as a featured artist, RiRi’s last appearance was on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” in 2020.

