Rihanna Gives Details On Upcoming Halftime Performance

During the press conference for Super Bowl 2023 in Phoenix, Rihanna revealed what fans can expect from her haltime show performance. She explained, “You’re going to see on Sunday, just from the time it starts, it just never ends, until it’s like the very last second. There are a lot of people who are a part of this show, and a huge part of the reason why this show is going to be as incredible as it is. I couldn’t have done it without them.” Rihanna is said to have gone through 39 different setlists in order to perfect her performance.

Rihanna admitted that the biggest challenge she’s faced in planning her “jam-packed show” so far was narrowing down her set list. She said,”That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. And that’s what this show’s going to be; a celebration.”

On why she decided to perform at the SuperBowl now, she said, “It feels like it could have only been now. When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum, should I be making major decisions like this right now? Like, I might regret this."”

She continued, “But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.”

She added, “So as scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation and it’s important for my son to see that.”