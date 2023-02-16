Rihanna Had No Idea She Was Pregnant When She Agreed To Perform At The Super Bowl

PRPhotos.com

During an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna revealed that she didn't know about pregnancy when she agreed to perform at the Superbowl. RiRi, boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their son are all on the cover of the March 2023 issue of the magazine.

RiRi revealed how motherhood played a part in her decision to perform at the Super Bowl. She explained, “It’s this knowing that you can do anything. Even things that seem the craziest, like, ‘I’m going to say yes to the Super Bowl in the middle of postpartum?"”

She also discussed her first nine months as a mother, saying, “Oh my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.

She continued, “You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because … because it doesn’t matter.”

Rihanna also revealed that she plans to release new music this year but she also made this comment before knowing she was pregnant. She explained, “I want it to be this year. Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”