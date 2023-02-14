Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy During Super Bowl Performance Rehearsals

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Rihanna hid her pregnancy throughout her SuperBowl rehearsals by wearing baggy clothing. Sources told TMZ that the most of the singer's dancers had no idea that RiRi was pregnant before she hit the stage.

Sources say that the singer was wearing baggy clothing on both Saturday and Sunday before the performance.

In related news, RiRi's Halftime performance bought in 118.7 million viewes during the broadcast, earning her the status of the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime show since Katy Perry‘s Halftime Show in 2015. She is also the second most watched Super Bowl Halftime performance on record. Immediately after her 13-minute set, Rih’s concurrent listeners on Apple Music spiked by a whopping 331%.