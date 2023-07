PRPhotos.com

Rihanna has become the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. The icon hit this historic milestone… even without releasing any new music. Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner is also the youngest self-made female billionaire in the United States.

