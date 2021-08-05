Rihanna Is A Billionaire

PRPhotos.com

Rihanna has officially obtained billionaire status.

According to Forbes on Wednesday (August 4th), the 33-year-old R&B singer-turned-entrepreneur is now worth an estimated $1.7 billion. This means that Rih is the second richest woman entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

Forbes noted that Rihanna's fortune is mostly due to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, which launched in 2017 and is valued at $1.4 billion, and her Savage x Fenty lingerie company, worth about $270 million.

Rih's earnings from music and acting were factored into her worth as well.