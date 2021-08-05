Home » R&B News » Rihanna Is A Billionaire

Rihanna Is A Billionaire

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Rihanna has officially obtained billionaire status. 

According to Forbes on Wednesday (August 4th), the 33-year-old R&B singer-turned-entrepreneur is now worth an estimated $1.7 billion. This means that Rih is the second richest woman entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

Forbes noted that Rihanna's fortune is mostly due to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, which launched in 2017 and is valued at $1.4 billion, and her Savage x Fenty lingerie company, worth about $270 million.

Rih's earnings from music and acting were factored into her worth as well.

Related Articles

Kendall Jenner Is Being Sued By Italian Fashion Brand Liu Jo
Meghan Markle Shares A Glimse of Lilibet.
Susan Sarandon Is ‘Forever Hopeful’ About Love
Is Aaliyah’s Music Finally Coming To Streaming Platforms?
Kit Harrington Is Glad He Went To Rehab After ‘Game Of Thrones’
Social Media Reacts To LeBron James Shoving A Fan At Usher’s Vegas Show