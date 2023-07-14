Rihanna Is ‘So Grateful’ For Her 5 Emmy Nominations

PRPhotos.com

Rihanna is “so grateful” for the Emmy nominations she received for her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance.

The “Umbrella” singer wrote on Instagram Wednesday (July 12th), “pull up breed up 2 d bashment…

“5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!”

Rihanna and her executive producer Jay-Z were nominated for outstanding variety special (live) when the 2023 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations were announced Wednesday. The special is also up for outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding music direction, outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding technical direction and camerawork for a special and outstanding variety special (Live).