Rihanna Jokes With Sha’Carri Richardson About Olympics Cardboard Beds

Rihanna joked with Sha'Carri Richardson on Instagram earlier this week about the Tokyo Olympic Village's use of cardboard beds. The athletes sleep on the beds during the games. As previously reported, Richardson was suspended from competition for a positive marijuana test, earlier this month.

Richardson posted on Instagram, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."

Rihanna responded, "Yassss for the non cardboard bed."

Earlier this month, when asked about Sha'Carri's suspension, Rihanna said, "Oh man, it sucks, you know. It sucks, it really does suck. But all is not lost, everything happens for a reason."