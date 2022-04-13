Rihanna Opens Up About A$AP Rocky & Pregnancy

PRPhotos.com

In a new interview with Vogue, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy and relationship with A$AP Rocky. Rihanna said that she had A$AP in the friend zone for a long time until they went on a road trip from Los Angeles to New York and got to know each other better.

She said, “People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me….And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

RIHANNA AND A$AP ROCKY GOT CLOSE DURING THE PANDEMIC

RiRi revealed that she and Rocky got close during the pandemic, saying, “He became my family in that time.” She went on to describe the road trip from L.A. to NYC gave them time to fall in love, saying, “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures….There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullsh*t, it’s just us living….I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

The singer also revealed what she loves most about their relationship, saying, “Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

RIHANNA SAYS HER PREGNANCY WASN'T PLANNED

Rihanna also revealed that her pregnancy was not planned, saying, “I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of sh*t. We just had fun.”

On her pregnancy fashion, she said, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

RiRi added, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”