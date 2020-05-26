Rihanna Reflects On 15-Year Anniversary Of Debut Single

Rihanna celebrated the 15-year anniversary of her debut single, "Pon De Replay" on Monday (May 25th).
Yesterday, while reflecting on her first single, Rihanna touched on when she auditioned for JAY-Z at Def Jam Records.
She wrote on her Instagram Story, "#15YearsOfRihanna. Thank you for all the love on this hashtag today. Man this is trippy. Feels like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay."
Rih continued, "Pon De Replay is where it all began…. 15 years later and I'm here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we gon always be connected because of that! I love you Navy, and I cherish you. I'm so grateful to be gifted you as my fans and family. G4L!"